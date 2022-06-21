Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,992 shares of company stock valued at $168,502 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.