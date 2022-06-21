Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.81, but opened at $75.00. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $73.95, with a volume of 281 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,992 shares of company stock valued at $168,502 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

