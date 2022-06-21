Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $50.96.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
