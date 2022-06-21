ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,603,249 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 5,822,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 7.60. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.