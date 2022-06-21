Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,703.13

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,703.13 ($33.11) and traded as low as GBX 2,090 ($25.60). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,157 ($26.42), with a volume of 363,003 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($42.41) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.13) to GBX 2,630 ($32.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,758.86 ($33.79).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,314.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,703.13. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,233 ($27.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($122,481.31).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

