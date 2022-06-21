Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.33 ($33.20).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.13) to GBX 2,630 ($32.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,600 ($31.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($42.41) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke bought 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.35) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($122,481.31).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,144 ($26.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,314.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,703.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,076 ($25.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($45.39).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

