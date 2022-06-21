Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.13.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 135.0% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

