ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,074. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

