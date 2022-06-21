Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.86

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.86 and last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $156,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after buying an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

