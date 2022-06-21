Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $7.46. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,056.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

