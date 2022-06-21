Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

