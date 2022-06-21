Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.64. 22,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 702,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

