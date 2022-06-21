AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,783.07 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,842,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $15,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

