AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,783.07 and a beta of 0.43.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.
AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
