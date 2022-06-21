AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.84. AerSale shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 50 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. AerSale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.