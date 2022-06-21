AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.84. AerSale shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 50 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. AerSale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AerSale by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

