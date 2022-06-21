Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.19. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 3,172 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $702.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

