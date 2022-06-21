Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.19. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 3,172 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
The company has a market cap of $702.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
