AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) CEO Buys $79,250.00 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

