Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Up 10%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 111,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,470,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Get Affirm alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.