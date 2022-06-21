Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.82.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

