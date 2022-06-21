Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.91.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 408,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80,848 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.