Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of A opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

