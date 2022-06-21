Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.74

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 34686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.13) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

