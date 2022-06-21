Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Insider Laurissa Cooney Acquires 39,000 Shares

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Laurissa Cooney purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,035.00 ($15,302.08).

Laurissa Cooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Laurissa Cooney bought 107,570 shares of Air New Zealand stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,701.35 ($41,459.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.04, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

