AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.87

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.87 and last traded at C$15.31, with a volume of 124380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOS. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$408.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6099998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

