AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.87

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.87 and last traded at C$15.31, with a volume of 124380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.
A number of brokerages have commented on BOS. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.36.
The company has a market capitalization of C$408.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
