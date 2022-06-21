Akumin (TSE:AKU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 17500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Akumin in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$64.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

