Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.19

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 348226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($102.11) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

