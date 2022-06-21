Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 477,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,452,060 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $34.02.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

