Alexander Harrison Sells 30,000 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £20,400 ($24,987.75).
LON FKE opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.36. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. Fiske plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
