Alexander Harrison Sells 30,000 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £20,400 ($24,987.75).

LON FKE opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.36. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. Fiske plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

