Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 12,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.