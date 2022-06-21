Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 12,292 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The company has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts expect that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.