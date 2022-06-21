Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Trading Down 3.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AXU)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 172,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The firm has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a P/E ratio of -70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (TSE:AXR)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

