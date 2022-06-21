Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Trading Down 3.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AXU)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 172,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.
The firm has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a P/E ratio of -70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (TSE:AXR)
