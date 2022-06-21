Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Shares Up 1.6%

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.