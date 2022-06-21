Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Christian Todd Nichols Sells 7,474 Shares

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,336. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

