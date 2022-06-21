Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.40

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.40 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 12021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

