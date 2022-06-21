Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $10,530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 119.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 320,782 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

