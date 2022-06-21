Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $209.53

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €209.53 ($220.56) and traded as low as €181.98 ($191.56). Allianz shares last traded at €183.44 ($193.09), with a volume of 2,634,736 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($277.89) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €202.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €209.53.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
