Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.55 and last traded at $51.55. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55.
Allied World Assurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied World Assurance (AWHHF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.