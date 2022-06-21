Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Stock Price Up ∞

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 10,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 5,296 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $5,533,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.