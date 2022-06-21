Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Trading ∞ Higher

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 10,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 5,296 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,533,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

