Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTMU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $15,170,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

