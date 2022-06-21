Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.58

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.58 ($26.93) and traded as low as €24.14 ($25.41). Alstom shares last traded at €24.44 ($25.73), with a volume of 3,576,088 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.58.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

