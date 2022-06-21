AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.02

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.02 and traded as low as C$25.00. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 496,953 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 114.14%.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949 in the last three months.
AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
