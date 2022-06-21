AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.02

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.02 and traded as low as C$25.00. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 496,953 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.02.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9769717 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Insiders sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949 in the last three months.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

