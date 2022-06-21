Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Altice USA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.