Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.