Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.23

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 421668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The firm has a market cap of $596.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 238.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

