Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 2.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 924,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
