Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Alumina alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.