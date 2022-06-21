Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $175.00. The company traded as low as $101.99 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 3174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

