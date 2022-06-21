Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 547,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

