Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after buying an additional 106,453 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

