Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $14.21 on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 13,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,115. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.02. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

